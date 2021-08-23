Whalley company takes the lead supporting Rosemere

The 3.5km walk over fields and through woodland is scheduled for Sunday, September 5th, and is open to all dog owners for a £6.50 entry fee that includes a breakfast butty with a hot drink, a medal on finishing and a goody bag sponsored by Burns Pet Nutrition.

The walk will set out at 10am, taking a route from the Mitton Road store that crosses a Roman road and passes the base of a Roman cross.

Store manager, Pam Floyd, said: “We did our first Rosemere Cancer Foundation dog walk in 2019 and it proved so popular we had plans to repeat it last year, but pandemic restrictions made it impossible. We’re therefore hoping that now we’re able to bring it back, we’ll have lots of people signing up. It’s a lovely walk and should take around an hour to an hour-and-a-half to complete, but it’s possible to loop back should that be a bit long for anyone or their dog.”

A 'pawfect' day out for you and your four-legged friends

As well as the walk, Whalley Corns Mills, which has supported Rosemere Cancer Foundation for 15 years during which time it has raised £5,000 for the charity, will again be hosting its family friendly dog show the same day and inviting Rosemere volunteers to set up a tombola stand.

Pam added: “The dog show is a lot of fun. Its classes are based on the dogs that enter so there’s usually a puppy class and a seniors class but in previous years, we’ve also had a best trick class and the dog the judge would most like to take home class! “There’s a small entry fee but great prizes and we also have donations from suppliers for a raffle to help boost our donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.”

To register for the walk, telephone Whalley Corn Mills on 01254 822686 or visit its Facebook page, Whalley Corns Mills Ltd. Dog show entry is on the day with the event sponsored by canine feed company Vetspec.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South