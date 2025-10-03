“My aim is to push myself as far as I can, for as long as I can.”

So says weightlifter Mick Wadge. Nothing unusual about that, you may say. Except the fact that Mick is 87! And he is giving people half his age a run for their money.

He trains regularly three times a week at Burnley based Barbell School, owned and run by Ross Starkie, who puts grandfather of four Mick through his paces. “I don’t go easy on him, “ Ross jokes. “Mick is a force to be reckoned with, I’ve never met anyone quite like him.”

Weightlifter Mick was chuffed when a ladty recently asked him for his autograph

Mick’s weightlifting journey began while coping with the grief of losing his dear wife Margaret, just before lockdown. The couple were married for 60 years and Margaret died after suffering fron rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis. As her carer for many years, Mick was lost without his soul mate and he needed a new focus to keep him going.

As someone who has tried to keep fit throughout his life, and was a brown belt in judo when he was younger, former salesman Mick put all his energies into it. He began training at home in his back garden using a stick and two milk bottles filled with water. It was his grandson who put Mick in touch with Ross.

“If I hadn’t started coming here I don’t think I would be here, “said Mick. “I’ve seen so many people just give up on life as they get older and spend their last days sat in front of the TV. That’s just not me.”

And while Mick, who is also a semi-professional drummer, claims he is not competitive in any way he is currently deadlifting 100kg, bench pressing 60kg and squatting 60kg. With dumbbells he does about 25kg. He is aiming for 120kg on the deadlift as a friend of his, who is only 77, has lifted that after Mick persuaded him to join him for a gym session.

Mick Wadge who at 87 years old is weight lifting at Barbell School in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“It’s something for me to aim for and a bit of healthy competition and I will get there, “ said Mick. “I never set myself targets because there are a lot of things I can’t do and I accept that.”

And while it may look taxing, Ross is careful not to push Mick beyond his limits. Ross said: “As you age and your bone density wears coming to the gym can help to reverse that, and a lot of illnesses too. Mick is a great example of what can be achieved. He really has transformed his life, he is a force to be reckoned with. “

Mick smiles when he tells us about how a lady approached him recently to ask for his autograph after Men’s Health magazine ran a profile piece on him. “I was chuffed that she recognised me, “ said Mick “The main thing for me is that weightlifting is fun and enjoyable. It’s the reason I get out of bed each day. It’s about keeping fit and healthy and also meeting people, getting out of the house and enjoying life.”