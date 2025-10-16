The Food Standards Agency has issued an allergy alert 🚨

A popular chocolate product has been recalled after an allergen was not included on the label.

The Food Standard Agency is warning anyone with a peanut allergy not to eat the item.

The FSA have issued an allergy alert, with M&S recalling the product.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning after a popular M&S chocolate product was found to include a known allergen not noted on its label.

The item has been removed from the shelves due to a risk to some consumers’ health, as the allergy labelling is incorrect. When such a risk occurs, the FSA issues an Allergy Alert.

The chocolate product may contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label. This means it is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to peanuts.

What chocolate product has been recalled?

Marks & Spencer is recalling M&S Milk Chocolate Honeycomb because it may contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label. This makes the product a potential health risk for anyone with a peanut allergy or intolerance.

The product details:

M&S Milk Chocolate Honeycomb - Pack size 120g, Lot Number 5242, Best Before May 12, 2026

The FSA has issued a “do not eat” warning to consumers who have a peanut allergy, instead urging them to return the product to their nearest M&S store for a full refund.

In a statement, M&S said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks and Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.

“In the abundance of caution Marks and Spencer is recalling Milk Chocolate Honeycomb due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts in a small number of packs.”

You can find out more about the product recall at the Food Standards Agency.