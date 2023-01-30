Volunteers in Lancashire urgently required to support the Great Daffodil Appeal

End-of-life charity Marie Curie is urgently calling for volunteers in Lancashire to give just two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.

All across the country supporters will be donning the infamous giant yellow top hats in supermarkets, train stations and on high streets for the Great Daffodil Appeal - Marie Curie’s flagship fundraiser, which has now been running for 37 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public collections returned in 2022 following a two-year suspension during the pandemic so it is more important than ever that people support the charity’s work.

Volunteers collecting for the Great Daffodil Appeal 2018 in Winchester. The person donating is Miriam Strong. Credit: Ben Gold

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year the money raised helped the charity provide direct care to more than 46,000 people across the UK via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes. Donations also support its Information and Support line, which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.

Gina Hopwood, Community Fundraiser said: “The Great Daffodil Appeal is my favourite time of the year and is a brilliant and fun way to support Marie Curie. Volunteers are so important to us and we’re calling on the people of Lancashire to once again give a couple of hours of their time, don a big yellow hat and help us raise as much money as we can.

“Collecting couldn’t be simpler and our amazing team will support you from the moment you sign-up to volunteer, making sure you have everything you need to encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.

“All the money raised will help Marie Curie continue to provide vital end of life care for terminally ill people and their families during their final days, weeks and months.”

During the Great Daffodil Appeal on Thursday, March 23rd, the annual National Day of Reflection will take place. This is a unique day to remember loved ones who’ve died and to support people who are grieving. Marie Curie will be leading a minute’s silence at noon on the day.

To sign-up to volunteer to collect for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in Lancashire, visit Mariecurie.org.uk/collect

Advertisement Hide Ad