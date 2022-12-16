Vulnerable volunteers are helping to grow trees in Marsden Park in Nelson as part of the HEAL project – Health & Environmental Action Lancashire. The project will also help protect the local environment as Pendle has one of the lowest percentages of tree canopy cover in the UK.

The volunteers attended weekly summer evening sessions teaching them how to extract seeds from berries, sow seeds, nuts and acorns, and to pot out seedlings and keep them watered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Brown, an RRT manager, said: “We’re providing volunteer opportunities which allow people who are not as physically able or can’t travel, a more local and less strenuous activity they can do to improve their health and the environment. We’ve attracted a new range of volunteers as a result of this project.”

Marsden Park tree nursery in Nelson.

The seeds were collected from ancient woodlands around the North West and Yorkshire Dales, and when the resulting saplings reach 40-60cm tall, they will help create new woodlands in areas in need. Tree species include English oak, hazel, hawthorn, blackthorn, crab apple, holly, wych elm, grey willow, elder, dog rose, field maple, alder, silver birch and hornbeam.

All these native species provide important habitats for wildlife, help soak up water to reduce the risk of flooding and remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also involved with the project is Tinkerbrook Support Services Community Interest Company, a daytime support service that delivers meaningful activities to people with various health needs.