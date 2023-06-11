News you can trust since 1877
Volunteers at Chipping Steam Fair raise £1,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Volunteers who stood a charity stand at this year’s Chipping Steam Fair over the May Bank Holiday weekend raised £1,010 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jun 2023, 22:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 22:25 BST

Stand visitors were able to play various games of chance, take part in a lucky dip and buy the charity’s branded merchandise.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

