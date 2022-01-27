Two more Covid deaths recorded in Burnley

A total of 26,815 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 26th (Wednesday), up from 26,717 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 30,013 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 24,284.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 101,603 over the period, to 16,149,319.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two more Covid deaths have been recorded in Burnley

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Burnley.

The dashboard shows 336 people had died in the area by January 26 (Wednesday) – up from 334 on Tuesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 21,831 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 59,399 people had received both jabs by January 25 (Tuesday) – 71% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.