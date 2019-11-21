Turf Moor charity masquerade ball raises £5,200 for Burnley charity BK's Heroes

A glittering charity masquerade ball at Burnley FC's Turf Moor has raised over £5,000 for BK's Heroes, a local charity aiming to raise awareness of brain cancer and kidney disease in the name of Burnley-born Ben King.

Held on November 2nd, the event at the James Hargreaves Suite welcomed some 200 guests for a drink and a three-course meal as well as entertainment from the Furious Styles Band. There was also a raffle and a silent auction, with the final fundraising total hitting £5,246,93 to aid funding for research into prevention and treatment of these illnesses.

Ben's dad and BK's Heroes trustee Dave King announced on the night that due to the success of the charity they have now taken on board five charity ambassadors to help with future events including Ben's mother Fiona, who has also been accepted to donate a kidney as an altruistic donation, which will hopefully take place early in 2020.

Ben died in February 2016, but dreamed of raising £10,000 for brain and kidney disease-prevention causes. Following the masquerade ball, the charity's fundraising total currently stands at an amazing £156,000, with the money used to fund research programmes into brain tumours at UCLAN Preston and Preston Royal Hospital as well as a Renal Research Nurse at Preston Royal Hospital.

The charity has also donated fans, radios, and DVD players for patients at the Renal, Neuro, and Major Trauma Units at Preston Royal Hospital; toiletries for patients admitted as emergencies; a remote-controlled car to Manchester Children's Hospital; and has helped families suffering with either brain or kidney disease by providing equipment, financial help, and support.

“This is the second event I have been to organised by the BK’S Heroes and I have to say it was an amazing evening," said attendee Nico Manta. "I’ve never been one to go to charity events but there is something quite special about this non-profit charity. This charity has a real family feel to it and this is down to Fiona, David, and their whole team.”

Next year’s ball will be held on 14th November 2020, to reserve places or to read Ben's Story, visit: www.bksheroes.org