Trundling tractors in Pendle raise thousands for chemo unit

The annual Pendle Tractor Run, now in its 13th year, saw a myriad of tractors begin their journey at Nelson and Colne College and as a convoy, continue on to Barrowford, Blacko, Higherford, Barley, Newchurch-in-Pendle before finishing in Fence.

Event organiser Philip Sanderson (55) said: “As we came out of the college and went over the bridge there was a long stretch of people going into Barrowford.

“It was overwhelming. Everyone was stood at the side of the road waiting for us. As we went past the pubs, people were outside waiting for us.”

Cheque presentation

Philip drove a tractor from 1953, while many other participants decorated their more modern tractors.

A supporter described the day as: “a fantastic event with tremendous support from our local farming community."

Donations received through the Just Giving fundraising page and collection buckets through the villages raised a combined total of £6,000.

£3,000 of this has been gratefully received by ELHT&Me, the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

ELHT&Me’s donation will contribute to the refurbishment appeal at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital’s Chemotherapy Unit.

The unit launched an appeal in summer to raise £30,000 to completely refurbish the unit for the benefit of patients across East Lancashire.