Trawden couple taking on The Great Pendleside Trek in memory of loved ones

Pendleside Hospice is excited to announce the return of The Great Pendleside Trek.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s 35-mile circular endurance event is set for Saturday, September 7th.

Starting and finishing at Pendleside Hospice, the trek will take in some of the area’s most stunning countryside, including the iconic Pendle Hill and segments of the scenic Pendle Way. Participants can choose to walk or run the route, with walkers setting off at 6am and runners at 8am. The challenge is open to everyone, with the flexibility to complete the full 35-mile route or finish at designated aid stations positioned along the way at 13 miles (Barley) or 21 miles (Laneshawbridge).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel and Laura Vickery, a husband-and-wife duo from Trawden, are among those taking on the trek this year.

Trawden couple Laura and Daniel Vickery are taking on The Great Pendleside Trek in memory of their loved ones.

For Daniel, the trek is a tribute to his late mother, Michelle, who spent some time in the hospice in 2007, while facing secondary breast cancer.

“The care she received at Pendleside helped control her pain, allowing her to enjoy one last holiday in Tenerife before she passed away. Pendleside made an immense difference to our entire family during a very difficult time.”

And Laura’s nana, Vicky, spent her last few weeks at the hospice in January 2010 after a challenging hospital stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only was my nana living with cancer, but she had also suffered a fall, requiring an emergency hip operation. My mum contacted Pendleside for help, and they stepped in right away. The

Michelle Vickery.

hospice treated my nana with such dignity, and it was comforting for us all to see her happy and at peace during the end of her life.

“My grandad, John, said, ‘If I ever become this unwell, I want to come here!’

“Twelve years later, during the pandemic, he was fortunate to receive the same five-star treatment. We don’t know what we would have done without Pendleside, but it’s a blessing to us that they both received the best care during the final weeks and days of their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sign up for The Great Pendleside Trek, please visit www.pendleside.org.uk/the-great-pendleside-trek-2024 and to sponsor Laura and Daniel, head to www.justgiving.com/page/daniel-and-laura-trek-for-pendleside