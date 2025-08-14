Tower to tower ride raises funds for cancer care

ELHT&Me, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s official charity, has received a heartfelt donation of over £1,000 presented to the Chemotherapy Unit at Burnley General Teaching Hospital in honour of a patient currently undergoing treatment.

Trevor Kegg, 61, was overwhelmed when his good friends and former work colleagues’ Andrew Leverton from Hellifield and Craig Pickles from Burnley cycled from Blackpool Towel to the Eiffel Tower in just three days to raise money for the unit where he is receiving immunotherapy, a type of cancer treatment that helps the immune system fight cancer.

Trevor, a former employee at Rolls-Royce plc, Barnoldswick and keen cyclist was diagnosed with kidney cancer in August 2021 after finding a lump on his collarbone.

He explains: “I only contacted my GP because the lump was making it too painful to hold the handlebars on my bike - which at that point, I was cycling 150 miles a week on. A scan at Burnley General Teaching Hospital sadly confirmed the worse – something I never thought for one minute would be the case.

Craig, Trevor and Andrew presenting the cheque to the team at Primrose.

“However, if it hadn’t been for the lump the cancer would have gone undetected and I would not be here now to tell the tale.”

Thanks to Trevor’s good health and fitness the Oncologist at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital prescribed immunotherapy as his best course of treatment, which he received from Burnley’s Primrose Suite and continues to do so once a month.

“The treatment you receive at Primrose is second to none. I have been coming here for four years and there is nothing you can do for that hour and a half but sit comfortably and watch the staff go about their day– which they do with a smile on their face and a genuine willingness to help.

“The first time I went I was frightened to death, but the friendly, down to earth and caring staff soon put me at ease – and continue to do so. They really do make the whole process bearable – they even know how many sugars I take in my tea!”

Going to Primrose for treatment has become a part of Trevor, and his wife Debs – who he calls ‘his rock’ - lives so when Andrew and Craig, who’d worked with Trevor for 12 years, told him that Primrose one of the charities they’d chosen to support for their 470 mile ‘Tower 2 Tower’ cycle he was sincerely touched – and a little amazed!

“I laughed and said they had no chance!” said Trevor. “Joking aside, I was obviously overwhelmed that they had chosen a cause so close to my heart and thankful they proved me wrong.”

In total, the cycling pair raised an impressive £4,300 thanks to friends and family kind donations. The total was split between ELHT&Me, Yorkshire Air Ambulance - in memory of Andrew’s dad, Martin Leverton – and Cardiomyopathy UK – in memory of their work colleague, Liam Kay.

Assistant Director of Nursing for Cancer Services, Stephanie Hechter said: “I wish to offer our sincere thanks for this generous donation.

“We are incredibly grateful for Andrew and Craig's support in raising £1,292.52 on behalf of the Primrose Suite who provide patients with systemic anti-cancer therapy at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

“Their generosity helps us continue the support with vital equipment needed on the Primrose Suite to aid patient's receiving treatment for their cancer. The donation speaks volumes about their dedication to making a real difference to cancer patients at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and we offer our sincere thanks.”

The Primrose Suite is a 16 chair, day-case Systemic Anti-Cancer Therapy (SACT) unit which provides treatment for oncology patients who live in East Lancashire. SACT is the use of drugs to treat or control cancer and this includes cytotoxic chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy or a combination of these.

Head of Charity, Denise Barrett-Wilson said: “This incredible act of kindness from Andrew and Craig, inspired by their friend Trevor, is a powerful reminder of what community support can achieve. Their journey and the generosity of everyone who donated not only honour Trevor’s strength but also directly enhance the care we provide at the Primrose Suite.

“We are deeply grateful to all involved for standing with us and helping make a real difference to cancer patients across East Lancashire.”

To learn more about how you can support ELHT&Me, visit www.elhtandme.co.uk.