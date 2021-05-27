Touching tributes to district nurse who was determined to leave a legacy for Pendleside Hospice

Cheque presentation in memory of Roz Wallbank

Throughout her illness, Rosalind Wallbank raised money for the hospice with her skilled crocheting and the fund-raising evenings at her local The Trawden Arms.

Tracy Sconce, Rosalind’s friend and colleague, set up the fund-raising and will be organising Rosalind’s celebration of life, along with Rosalind’s mother Cynthia who used to volunteer at the hospice until Rosalind was diagnosed.

Tracy said: "Roz fought her battle with cancer with great dignity, humour and immense courage. Throughout her illness she was an example to us all with her constant smile and bravery.

"She was dedicated to her work as a district nurse up until the time when the chemo and treatments took their toll, and she could no longer do the work she so loved. She worked closely with Pendleside throughout her time at Yarnspinners DN team and valued the care and support she provided to her patients.

"Throughout her illness she raised money for the hospice with her skilled crocheting and the fundraising evenings that were so very much enjoyed at The Trawden Arms.

"When she was admitted to the hospice for her end-of-life care on Christmas Eve of last year, she saw first-hand, the skilled and dedicated care they provided.

"She couldn't speak highly enough of the care she was given and recognised that such a valuable service was too special to lose. She thought the staff were 'just simply amazing.'

"Roz asked during one of my visits, if I thought she would be able to raise some money to help keep services going, especially with the restrictions on fund-raising due to Covid and suggested she might raise up to a £1,000.

"We made her a promise that we would beat that target and the amount raised in memory of her is testament to how much she was thought of and valued by so many.

"We will continue to raise funds in her name as a legacy of a life well lived. She was well loved, she is much missed, and we will continue to rise to her challenge.