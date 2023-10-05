Top GB athletes are mentors for young pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho
The pupils are taking part in the national initiative ‘The Daily Mile’ where pupils run or walk a mile a day over 15 minutes and keep track of their activities. They also have an outdoor gym at the school which has proved a huge success. They have even started a running club and are part of the Sports for Schools scheme where they have two top GB athletes as a mentors.
“One of our mentors is Stuart Robinson MBE who is a wheelchair rugby player and has taken part in the Paralympic and Invictus Games,” said Headteacher Caroline Boden.
“He has delivered a talk to our pupils on-line and will be coming into school next term to see the pupils in person. It’s so inspirational.
“We know the benefits of being healthy and we encourage all physical activities at St Mary’s – the children love it!”