Some local pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday and are able to provide expert advice and deal with minor ailments and illnesses.

GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111. NHS 111 will help direct you to the most appropriate service which could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out-of-hours GP appointment.

In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999. If you have to attend A&E be prepared for longer waits as the service is notoriously busy over public holidays and will treat patients based on the order of need and severity.

Pharmacies open in Burnley on Bank Holiday Monday

For a mental health crisis, a 24/7 helpline is available on 0800 953 0110.

These are the pharmacies open in Burnley on Bank Holiday Monday and their opening/closing times:

Asda Pharmacy – Princess Way, Burnley BB12 0EQ. From 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy – 51 St James Street, Burnley BB11 1QL. From 10.30am-2.30pm.