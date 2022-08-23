These are the pharmacies in Burnley that will be open on Bank Holiday Monday - August 29 - and what time they open and close
It’s the August Bank Holiday next Monday (29th) and NHS Lancashire have released a list of pharmacies that will be open on the day.
Some local pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday and are able to provide expert advice and deal with minor ailments and illnesses.
GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111. NHS 111 will help direct you to the most appropriate service which could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out-of-hours GP appointment.
In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999. If you have to attend A&E be prepared for longer waits as the service is notoriously busy over public holidays and will treat patients based on the order of need and severity.
Most Popular
-
1
East Lancashire Hospitals Trust in running for coveted award in recognition of sterling work to support armed forces veterans
-
2
Clubfoot support group set up by Blackpool mum after son was born with 'wonky feet' condition that required corrective surgery
-
3
Foodies help to create a bean feast for charity at Clitheroe Food Festival
-
4
Monkeypox, Covid, flu and hayfever - here's how to tell the difference in the early stages of infection
-
5
Covid arrival tests ‘to be axed’ for fully vaccinated returning to UK
For a mental health crisis, a 24/7 helpline is available on 0800 953 0110.
These are the pharmacies open in Burnley on Bank Holiday Monday and their opening/closing times:
Asda Pharmacy – Princess Way, Burnley BB12 0EQ. From 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy – 51 St James Street, Burnley BB11 1QL. From 10.30am-2.30pm.
Tesco Instore Pharmacy – Wyre Street, Padiham, Burnley, Lancashire BB12 8DQ. From 9am-1pm.