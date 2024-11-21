Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire NHS worker whose job involves helping people with anxiety and depression is encouraging others to consider a career in the profession of which she is a part.

As a psychological wellbeing practitioner, Elspeth Ward works in one of the more than a dozen specialist roles that exist in different branches of psychological treatment.

An NHS campaign this month aims to raise awareness of the services on offer - and the need for staff to deliver them.

Elspeth, who lives near Lancaster and works for the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, says she has found her job of the last 18 years “very rewarding”.

Elspeth Ward, a psychological wellbeing practitioner - just one of the many roles in psychological services

“[It] has given me the opportunity to help and support people. Every day, and individual, is different and I think that is what has kept me engaged in the role for so long.

“The role is so varied and I feel very fulfilled by the work I do. That’s not to say, it’s not challenging. It can be - but in a positive way, meaning you continue to learn and develop professionally.

“There are a breadth of roles available in psychological professions and I would encourage people to really think about the range of roles. Don’t just think psychological professions are limited to mental health.

“I would suggest to young people and also anyone who is looking for a change in their career to really think about the rewarding career opportunities [on offer],” Elspeth added.

To find out more visit the NHS careers website.

WHO DOES WHAT IN PSYCHOLOGY?

Adult and child roles

Psychological wellbeing practitioner (PWP)

Delivering guided self-help to adults with anxiety and depression. As a PWP, you would be supporting people with a range of different low-intensity cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) methods over the telephone, online or in person. They can include written exercises, computerised packages and mobile phone apps. You would combine psychological practice with the very latest in low-intensity CBT innovation, helping people move forward using structured, brief interventions.

Mental health and wellbeing practitioner (MHWP)

Providing wellbeing-focused psychologically-informed interventions and coordinating care plans for adults with severe mental health problems. MHWPs are based in the community and have an important role in supporting adults of all ages to help them live fulfilling lives.

Counsellor

Working with children or adults to come to terms with issues like depression, bereavement, relationship difficulties, sexual issues, diversity issues, child abuse and trauma. Counselling offers people a safe and confidential space to talk about their feelings and concerns and as a counsellor, you would help people to understand themselves better and find their own solutions and make positive changes. Counselling can draw on a range of different methods and always prioritises the relationship between counsellor and client.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapist (CBT)

Working with children or adults with mental health difficulties. As a CBT, you would assess and support people using cognitive behavioural therapy - a talking therapy which aims to help people overcome emotional difficulties by changing the way they think and behave. As a CBT, you would address common mental health difficulties like anxiety and depression, or less common issues like psychosis, a personality disorder diagnosis, or eating disorders. You may work with individuals, couples or groups.

Adult Psychotherapist (AP)

Working with adults to overcome a wide range of emotional or mental health issues. As an AP, you would provide talking therapy, helping people to change the ways they think and behave or find better ways to cope. You would address common mental health difficulties like anxiety and depression, or complex issues like psychosis or a personality disorder diagnosis. You may work with individuals, couples or groups.

Family and Systemic Psychotherapist (FSPT)

Working with children or adults from the perspective of or with the involvement of families or groups. As a FSPT, you would use psychological approaches to create a shared map of difficulties and challenges, which would guide the therapies and interventions you would provide, usually involving several members of a family. You might work with specific populations like looked after children, people with learning disabilities or people with dementia.to map

Psychological Therapists

Training in a model of specialist psychological therapy to support people with specific mental health difficulties. A range of options are available for individuals with an existing mental health professional qualification to train in the delivery of specialist psychological therapies (for some training, this needs to be a psychological professional qualification or even an existing psychological therapy qualification). These opportunities include Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Dynamic Interpersonal Therapy (DIT), Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), Cognitive Analytic Therapy (CAT) and Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR).

Health Psychologist

Working to make the population healthier? As a health psychologist, you would help people respond to and manage the psychological and emotional aspects of health and illness. You would encourage people to improve their health by promoting healthy lifestyles and supporting people in managing chronic illness or pain. You would also use your skills to improve the healthcare system, such as finding the best ways for professionals to communicate with patients.

Counselling Psychologist

Working with children or adults across the lifespan and the systems around them - including professionals, organisations, and communities. As a counselling psychologist, you would work with a wide range of psychological issues including the most complex or acute presentations in mental health, social care, education, physical health and forensic settings. Counselling psychologists strive to reduce distress and improve people’s functioning.

Forensic Psychologist

Working in psychological healthcare with offenders - which can include areas like sexual offending, violence and aggression and drug or alcohol abuse. As a Forensic psychologist, you would explore how psychological challenges can be associated with criminal behaviour and offer treatment in order to help people who have been involved in the criminal justice system rehabilitate into the community. You might also be working with staff, prisoners or people in secure hospitals responding to their changing needs and working to reduce stress.

Clinical psychologist

Working with adults or children as well as teams and services to formulate solutions based on psychological theory and evidence. As a Clinical psychologist, you would work with clients using psychological knowledge to create unique approaches to solving problems. You would be a scientist practitioner and a reflective practitioner - applying research principles and reflection to make your work effective. You would also supervise, train and support other professionals and teams, undertake research to develop, evaluate and improve psychological interventions and services.

Clinical Associate in Psychology

Working with a specific population, supporting people who have longstanding and complex difficulties. As a clinical associate in psychology, you’ll use psychological theory and evidence to find the best interventions to meet their needs. You will conduct research and use tools to evaluate psychological interventions and improve the quality of clinical practice.

Assistant Psychologist

Supporting people with mental health difficulties. As an assistant psychologist, you will provide clinical support under the direct supervision of a qualified psychologist. Assistant psychologists often work as part of a multi-disciplinary team and may be involved with undertaking assessments, research and contribute to multidisciplinary discussions about a client's diagnosis, treatment, risk assessment and care plan issues. You will also maintain clear written records, compile reports and draft letters to clients and other professionals.

Art, Drama or Music Therapist

Working with people to overcome a wide range of emotional or mental health issues using a creative approach. As an Art, drama or music therapist, you would use art music or drama as part of a therapy process. You would work across a range of service settings and age groups and work with people with a range of needs including emotional, behavioural or mental health problems, learning disabilities or physical illnesses.

Child-specific roles

Education Mental Health Practitioner (EMHP)

Working with children and young people and their parents or carers in education settings. As an EMHP, you would assess and support children and young people with common mental health difficulties, particularly mild-to-moderate symptoms of anxiety, depression and behavioural difficulties, offering short-term cognitive-behavioural approaches. You would also support schools in promoting mental health within the school community and provide information workshops on mental health and wellbeing.

Children’s Wellbeing Practitioner (CWP)

Working more generally with children and young people and their parents or carers. As a CWP, you would assess and support children and young people with common mental health difficulties, particularly mild-to-moderate symptoms of anxiety, depression and behavioural difficulties. You would offer a range of interventions that are based on cognitive behavioural therapy and guided self-help.

Youth Intensive Psychological Practitioner (YIPP)

Delivering psychologically-informed interventions to support young people with severe mental health difficulties. Based in inpatient and intensive home treatment services, you’ll have an important role in supporting young people towards recovery and helping them to live fulfilling lives. You’ll work as an integral part of a multidisciplinary team where you will form collaborative relationships with young people and their families.

Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist (CAPT)

Working with children and young people with severe mental health difficulties and their families. As a CAPT, you would work in NHS-funded teams in the community and in hospitals - and with all types of psychological difficulties. You would use specialist psychoanalytic skills to assess and treat children, their families or carers, through a combination of talking, playing and drawing.

Source: Psychological Professions Network