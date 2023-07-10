News you can trust since 1877
State-of-the art urology unit opens at Burnley General Hospital

A state-of-the art urology unit that will help to attract the very best medical talent has been opened at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

The modern facility brings together all East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust’s urology services for the first time and will support the diagnosis and ongoing surveillance of patients being treated for prostate cancer, bladder cancer and kidney stone.

Burnley resident and patient, Bernard Darwin (84) has been receiving ongoing treatment from both Blackburn and Burnley hospitals but can now go to a single location.

A state-of-the art urology unit that will help to attract the very best medical talent has been opened at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.
He said: “The staff are fantastic and can’t do enough for you. The unit is homely and friendly and has a lot more room. It’s a fantastic environment to walk into.”

The new UIU has seven rooms, including two treatment rooms, a new scanner, new digital flexible cystoscopes for the diagnosis and management of bladder cancers and new laser machines for the treatment of bladder cancers and kidney stone treatment.

At the grand opening Martin Hodgson, Chief Executive at ELHT cut the ribbon and said: “This new unit is a great example of how we continue to grow and develop, to innovate and transform and ensure we’re offering state of the art treatment and facilities that save and improve lives.

“This brings together all our urology services in one place and will benefit patients for years to come.

