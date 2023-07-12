The Trust is urging patients and their families across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to be aware of the expected impact and the range of ways to access appropriate and timely care.

The industrial action planned is split across two medical groups: junior doctors are scheduled to be on strike from 7am tomorrow (July 13th) until 7am on Tuesday, July 18th. Consultant doctors and dentists are scheduled to be on strike for 48 hours from 7am on Thursday, July 20th until 7am on Saturday, July 22nd.

Colleagues at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust have issued a warning about significant disruption as a protracted period of industrial action affects services over the next two weeks, starting tomorrow (Thursday, July 13th)

Tony McDonald, Executive Director of Integrated Care, Partnerships and Resilience at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, said: “There is likely to be significant impact and services will feel different for patients - this could include longer waits, or treatment and appointments being rescheduled or cancelled, which may be at short notice as the Trust explores every possible avenue for activity to go ahead.

“Whilst the Trust absolutely respects the right of all colleagues to strike, the junior doctors’ and hospital consultants’ industrial action called one after the other will create significant challenges and it is vital people are aware of the pressure the health service will be under and know the best way to access care during that time.”

Resources will be prioritised to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care and trauma, as well as patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery. Urgent and emergency care services will be open during the industrial action period and, in the event of a life or limb threatening emergency, people should call 999 or attend accident and emergency services.