Rosemere project is music to patients' ears

Music to patients’ ears, Olivia (left) and Victoria, are now able to put personal playlists together for patients thanks to funding from Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Therapeutic radiographers Olivia Ashby and Victoria Miller have bought nine iPod Touches, nine Bluetooth speakers and a year-long Spotify Premium subscription with £2,105.91 from charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Their aim is to create and develop an individual playlist for every patient and also, to play music in the patient waiting area. Olivia explained: “Various studies plus our own patient feedback shows that music selected by patients themselves can help reduce anxiety and aid relaxation, presenting the opportunity to potentially reduce the number of medications prescribed to patients in order to manager their treatment anxiety.”

Victoria added: “Being able to play music in the waiting area will also aid patient experience and relaxation, especially since Covid as shared entertainment resources such as magazines had to be removed for infection control. We believe that the new music, alongside the skylights fitted in the radiotherapy rooms, helps create a treatment environment that is peaceful and soothing.”

On average, the cancer centre delivers almost 1,000 radiotherapy sessions per week.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.