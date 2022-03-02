Roefield Leisure's 'PASTA' scheme encouraging Ribble Valley kids to 'think healthy'

The venture entitled PASTA – an acronym for Play and Skills at Teatime Activities – will provide after-school activities for youngsters aged between five and eight.The Lancashire County Council-funded programme for local families will be based at Roefield Leisure Centre on Thursdays at 4pm, commencing on March 10th, and will be run by the Ribble Valley Health and Wellbeing partnership.All participants, who can access the project for free, will take part in tasks based on promoting healthier eating and physical activity in a fun, interactive and safe environment.It is envisaged that six-week blocks of activity will continue throughout the year.The aim is to empower families with skills and awareness so that healthier lifestyle choices are achievable and will centre around family needs.It will increase families’ understanding and awareness of the importance of good nutrition and physical activity.The scheme will recognise constraints such as budget, home cooking facilities, food culture and the accessibility of food and drink within the local community while encouraging people to be positive about what they consume.The sessions will give families the opportunity to engage in fun, active play to promote a more active lifestyle and will also increase family awareness of how nutritious food and drink can have a positive effect on school attainment and emotional and physical well-being.Alongside activities and awareness, Flavours Cookery School of Whalley will also be involved to provide a healthy nutritious meal each week, that participants will prepare themselves.Further information can be obtained through schools, social media, and via https://www.ribblevalleywellbeing.co.uk/pasta/