Rise in A and E patients in East Lancashire
More patients visited A&E at East Lancashire Hospitals last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 17,758 patients visited A&E at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust in September.
That was a rise of 6% on the 16,690 visits recorded during August, and 24% more than the 14,273 patients seen in September 2020.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in September 2019, there were 15,706 visits to A&E at East Lancashire Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 38% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.1 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 4% compared to August, and 26% more than the 1.7 million seen during September 2020.
At East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust:
In September:
There were 358 booked appointments, up from 237 in August
71% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
1,062 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
Of those, 23 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:
The median time to treatment was 90 minutes
Around 2% of patients left before being treated