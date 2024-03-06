Ribble Valley Truck Run 24

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ribble Valley Truck Run 2024 – March 31st

Initially the truck run was created by a truck driver to express appreciation for the NHS workers during the Covid pandemic. Inspired by its reaction, Matthew Hargreaves and Chris Dixon, decided to take on the organisation of a 2nd Ribble Valley Truck Run in 2021, but this time to raise money for JDRF - a diabetes charity. Chris’ son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of just 5. They advertised the Truck Run on a dedicated Facebook group and word quickly spread.

Chris reached out to a friend in the Fire Service, and they organised for one of the fire rigs to help lead the procession. That Easter Sunday, Clitheroe Auction Mart car park saw what was considered a good turn-out with over 80 trucks coming together before they made their way around the route of Clitheroe, Whalley and Chatburn, raising £6070.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022 the Truck Run was officially named ‘Ribble Valley Truck Run’ and a notice was placed on the group Facebook page asking for logo design ideas. A local 10-year-old girl responded with the design that has now become the permanent logo for the group and is used on promotional merchandise. A ‘JustGiving’ page was created with the proceeds going to the MS Society. Local shops and supermarkets donated chocolate eggs to give out along the route. This time over 120 trucks united to help raise £3882 for the charity and a couple of the spectators dressed up as Toy Story characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

In 2023, with the return of the Sunday car boot sale at Clitheroe Auction Mart, a new starting point had to be found. Gisburn Auction Mart kindly agreed that we could use their car park and so the preparations began for the fundraiser in aid of ‘Friends of Serenity’. It was determined that to make the event a success, we would need to advertise it in a bigger way than previously, but we did not want to diminish the amount raised for the chosen charity by paying for advertising. So the introduction of sponsors was added initially to cover the costs but we were so successful with the sponsors that we had to cap them at 10 as we couldn’t fit all their logos on the banners! In addition, we made Easter hampers, raffled them and sold specially designed Ribble Valley Truck Run cab air fresheners to the 179 truck drivers and their co-pilots on the day, raising over £500. A grand total of £6707 was raised with the day’s events.

Matt, Chris and their wives, April and Kelly have been the main organisers for the past few years with lots of help from friends and family and members of the local wagon driving community. In 2023 Stephanie Crack joined the team to help with the organisations. Matt works for Ribble Valley Commercial and Steph works for T&J Haulage, so between them they have all the contacts for the many wagons, drivers and sponsors that willingly partake each year - they also both enjoy driving a truck on the day! Chris and Kelly look after the JustGiving page, banners, posters, Facebook posts and the collection of donations at various points throughout the event. The collections usually involve around 25 friends and family running round with buckets and giving away freebie Easter treats for the children in the crowds.

This year, our chosen charity is one which is no doubt close to many hearts – Pendleside Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendleside Hospice exists to promote and enhance quality of life for people with life-limiting illnesses, their families and carers; by delivering specialist and holistic palliative care, which addresses their individually assessed physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs.

Our care is planned and continually monitored to ensure appropriateness as needs may change. Our multi-disciplinary approach facilitates integrated support in our inpatient, day service and outpatients and community services; in collaboration with other local care providers.

Our Family Support Service provide support and counselling to adults, children and families who are caring for a loved one or who have been affected by a bereavement (or expected bereavement) and who live within the Burnley and Pendle community.

All our care is free of charge to those we serve. Annual running costs currently stand at £5.5million, and with only 22% of funding coming from the government, Pendleside relies heavily on local support. We simply couldn’t survive without the generosity of the local communities of Burnley and Pendle. On behalf of patients, past, present and those yet to come, Thank you for your support!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Remember, you can Gift Aid your donations, meaning we will receive 25% extra from your donation at no extra cost to yourself! Please note this is only applicable to UK tax payers).

We very much look forward to seeing you this year to witness the very impressive sight of gleaming trucks and their proud drivers making their way through the main streets of the Ribble Valley, please don’t forget to wave!