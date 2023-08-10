News you can trust since 1877
Ribble Valley Ride raises £6,000 for Rosemere Cancer Centre and Rotary Club of Great Britain

More than 250 cyclists from across the North West took part in this year’s Ribble Valley Ride to raise more than £6,000 which will be shared between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Rotary Great Britain and Ireland.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST

This year, the ride returned to its usual date in June, with an easy 25-mile route, a challenging 60-mile route and the classic 100-mile route taking in some of the best hill climbs in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Event organiser Bill Honeywell, who established the Ribble Valley Ride in 2015, said: “Everyone is welcome to get involved in the Ribble Valley Ride. It isn’t just for fitness enthusiasts and road racers – it’s a community ride raising important funds for local charities.

Ribble Valley Ride organisers John Spencer (left) and Bill Honeywell hand over a cheque for £3,375 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraising manager Sue Swire.Ribble Valley Ride organisers John Spencer (left) and Bill Honeywell hand over a cheque for £3,375 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraising manager Sue Swire.
Ribble Valley Ride organisers John Spencer (left) and Bill Honeywell hand over a cheque for £3,375 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraising manager Sue Swire.
“We’d really like to turn the Ribble Valley Ride into a mass participation event and raise as much as possible for good causes and we can only do that thanks to the support of our sponsors, some generous donations and the goodwill of our small army of volunteers.

“I’d like to say a huge ‘thankyou’ to everyone who took part in this year’s ride – and to the sponsors, supporters and volunteers.. We’ll be back with a bigger and better event in 2024.”

The event is run along the same lines as a cycle sportive – but with several differences from the norm. It is not a commercial undertaking – it is

organized and run by the Rotary clubs of Accrington and Clitheroe and all surplus funds go to charity.

The 2024 Ribble Valley Ride will take place on Sunday, June 9th and further details are available at: https://ribblevalleyride.org/

or contact the organisers at: [email protected].

