Outdoors 4 All Together helps people to improve their mental health by connecting them to nature in Clitheroe and the wider Lancashire region.

It is one of ten worthy candidates to earn a grant between £250 and £2,000 from the Miller Homes Community Fund after the initiative was set up in September.

The grant will allow Outdoors 4 All Together to offer 12 weekly two-hour sessions to the public and provide a safe space for vulnerable people to meet and socialise, and to offer a welcome break to their carers. The money will also pay for weekly dementia-friendly classes, staff funding, consumables, and transport contributions.

Volunteers and service users attending a wellbeing event hosted by Outdoors 4 All Together.

The charity supports a variety of ages and needs, most recently hosting a Pooh Bear Picnic at Whalley Abbey.

Glen Fendall, director of Outdoors4All Together, said: “We’re so grateful we came across the Miller Homes Community Fund, and I would like to extend a massive thank you to the Miller Homes team from all of our team, for choosing our organisation. We have no shortage of fantastic volunteers, and the funding is going to make a huge difference to how they can support our local community in the coming months.”

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director for the North West, added: “The Community Fund has been a massive success thus far. It’s great to see it doing exactly what we intended it to: supporting great grassroots causes like Outdoors4All Together. They were a very worthy candidate. We are so glad to have been able to help many charities and communities in need.”

The homebuilder saw a flurry of applications within the first few weeks of the fund launching in September, attracting community groups across the region to apply for support. The initiative extended across its 10 regions in England and Scotland – generating more than 400 applications. Groups applied for donations ranging from £250 up to a maximum of £2,000.

