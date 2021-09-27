‘Resilient’ Pendleside Hospice celebrates BIBAs Community Business win

Staff at Pendleside Hospice celebrate winning the prestigious BIBA Community Business of the Year award

The hospice was awarded the Community Business of the Year award at the Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) – Lancashire’s longest-running business awards run by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

The prestigious accolade recognised the way the hospice adapted to survive during the pandemic, when it was forced to halt all face-to-face fundraising and close its ten charity shops.

The win, announced at a ceremony at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, saw Pendleside presented with a trophy and £2,000 prize.

Pendleside chief executive Helen McVey was delighted with the recognition which she said was a reflection of the hard work of all those involved with the hospice whether they be staff, volunteers or fundraisers.

She said: “When Covid-19 hit in March 2020, we had to really think on our feet to ensure we could continue to offer our vital services to the community while also saving money and safeguarding our future.

“We’re so pleased that our hard work paid off and ensured patients and their families could continue to be supported during the most difficult times of their lives. Pendleside was built by the community for the community, which makes this award extra special.”

The hospice was forced to suspend face-to-face day services and family support during lockdown, moving them to virtual technology.

Within seven days of the pandemic hitting, the day service department was converted into an additional eight-bed unit, increasing its offer from 10 to 18 beds which eased pressure on the crisis-hit NHS beds.

Extra staff were recruited and trained, including bringing back staff who had retired and lecturers from University of Central Lancashire. An increased number of patients were also supported by the Hospice At Home team.

Fundraising methods also had to be rethought, with new strategies drawn up and virtual events devised to bring in cash.