Renowned Artist Keith Melling Raises Over £190,000 for Pendleside Hospice

Pendleside Hospice is proud to recognise the incredible contribution of local landscape artist Keith Melling, who has raised a phenomenal £190,772 over the past 20 years through sales of his popular annual calendar.

Since 2005, Keith has generously donated the use of his artwork to feature in the hospice’s official calendar, a project that has become a much-loved tradition for supporters near and far. Each year’s edition showcases his beautifully detailed paintings of the local countryside, including the much-loved Pendle Hill and surrounding rural scenes. The calendars have found a global audience, with orders coming in from as far afield as Australia and North America, often months before their official release.

Keith, accompanied by his daughter Lucy, recently presented a cheque to Pendleside Hospice to mark the fundraising milestone. The funds raised have directly helped provide vital services to thousands of individuals and families across Burnley and Pendle. From specialist inpatient care and support delivered in people’s own homes, to counselling, bereavement services, and tailored health, wellbeing and rehabilitation programmes, every penny raised helps Pendleside continue providing compassionate care to those who need it most.

Head of Income Generation at Pendleside Hospice, Louisa Mayor, sad, “Keith’s generosity and talent have become an integral part of our story. His work not only raises vital funds but also connects people to the beauty and spirit of our local area. We’re incredibly proud and thankful for his two decades of commitment."

Keith Melling at his studio in Fence, with daughter, Lucy Melling

While his paintings are widely recognised — including recent features in Northern Life magazine highlighting his contributions to Pendle’s cultural landscape — it’s Keith’s long-standing connection to the local community and unwavering support for Pendleside that truly set him apart.

The 2026 calendar will be released later this year, just in time for Christmas. With strong demand anticipated once again, it promises to be both a beautiful gift and a meaningful way to support local hospice care.