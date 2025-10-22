A Burnley vicar has taken his fight for ketamine to be reclassified to the Home Office.

Fr Alex Frost, of St Matthew’s Church, spoke to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs last week about why he believes the Government should recategorise ketamine from Class B to Class A. The substance is a powerful horse tranquiliser that can result in dependence. Chronic use can damage the nose, kidneys, bladder, and liver.

Numerous families impacted by ketamine, including those with children as young as 12, have reached out to the vicar for support over the past year. The devastation felt across the town has resulted in a joint campaign with the Burnley Express, aimed at bringing more support services to the area.

“I am delighted a conversation is taking place about the reclassification of ketamine, but would urge for the voices of teenagers and families affected by ketamine to have a seat at the table of any further discussions,” said Fr Alex.

Fr Alex Frost of St Matthew's Church, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I remain convinced that ketamine should be reclassified, as I have seen the devastating impact the drug has had on our youngest adults.

"I have had numerous accounts from parents across the country about the varying degrees of support available, ranging from OK to pretty much nothing.

"I have heard NHS professionals tell me about inadequate guidelines and treatments, and I still have grave concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable teenagers who end up in a circle of crime and addiction. I also remain convinced a national education programme for Year Six and above should be rolled out across the county and nation.”