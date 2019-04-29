Ready, set, cook! Burnley students get hands-on with new cooking equipment

Students at a Burnley primary school have been channelling their inner chefs as they got hands-on with their new cooking equipment, making delicious rice crispy cakes.

After Reedley Primary School were awarded £200 by the Ford Britain Trust having submitted a grant application to buy new cooking equipment, the school took advantage of a £10 Wilko voucher courtesy of their Wilko Helping Hands scheme and splurged on some new cooking utensils to get the pupils active in the kitchen.

The children made rice crispy cakes.

Armed with their new aprons and mixing bowls, the Reedley students soon embraced their cooking as the reception children made chocolate rice crispy cakes and learned about how important a part of the curriculum cooking is.

"It was wonderful to add new resources to use in our kitchen," said a spokesperson for the school. "The children absolutely loved the experience and thought the cakes were very tasty and gave a rice rice crispy cake to Mrs Bell our Headteacher and to Mrs Gorrell our Deputy Headteacher. They both thanked the children and told them how much they enjoyed them."