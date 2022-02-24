Primrose cancer team to scale 'Pendle Three Peaks' for Burnley chemotherapy unit

The cooling cap will enable more patients having chemotherapy at the Unit, to benefit from this innovative treatment that is above and beyond NHS funding.

Cancer takes away too much as it is, so we want to give every patient the option of this treatment. The fundraising target is £20,000 and we need your help to achieve this. Please visit the JustGiving page to read more and donate: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/coldcapappeal

Twelves members of the Primrose Unit team have decided to set themselves a challenge to meet the fundraising target. On Saturday April 30th, they will be walking the Pendle Three Peaks, these being Pendle Hill, Boulsworth Hill and Weets Hill.

Three of the Burnley Primrose team prepare for their walk

Just under 10 weeks to go until they tackle their huge challenge, the team have been meeting up in their spacre time to train for the challenge. They have a JustGiving page that is connected to the Cancer Care Appeal. Please support the team with their challenge: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pendle3peaks

Hair loss can be one of the most upsetting and traumatic side effects of chemotherapy. It is the most visible sign that a person is having treatment for cancer and can affect self-confidence and sense of identity.

The treatment involves patients wearing a cold cap to limit blood flow to the hair folicles to prevent certain cancer drugs from reaching the hair and in turn, preventing or minimising hair loss. The scalp cooling caps have been shown to reduce hair loss, with 50 percent of patients retaining at least half of their hair.