Dynamic husband and wife team Darren and Michelle Williamson are living proof that age is no limit when it comes to starting a new venture.

For Michelle (55) and 57-year-old Darren have transformed a former industrial unit in Harle Syke’s Queen Street into a bespoke gym/ studio.

Michelle has been in the fitness industry since she was 17 and she has a passion for helping people who want to lose weight and get fit. For the past seven years she has run fitness classes from the couple’s home in Worsthorne.

Michelle learned to teach aerobics when she lived in California as a young woman. On her return to the UK she worked for Burnley Football Club, taking cheerleaders onto the pitch every weekend. She then went on to set up ‘Shell’s Belles.’ Michelle also worked for Burnley Council’s Healthy Lifestyles. But this is a whole new venture for retired police officer Darren who has trained to become a gym instructor. He will be running one to one men’s gym sessions and circuits and promoting mental well being for men who may have never been to a gym before.

Michelle said: “We had four weeks to change an industrial unit into this amazing studio. This venture is too big for just myself so I’ve talked my lovely husband, who has always been into fitness, into joining me.

“ He has thrown his heart and soul into his qualifications to become a gym instructor in such a short time. I’m so proud of Darren.”

Michelle admitted the couple who have a son and daughter, Ashleigh and Daniel and three grandchildren, Jaxon, Pippa and Phoebe, never thought they would be ploughing their life savings into a new business and working 70 hours a week in their 50s. But they are both excited for the new start after the gym, Shell’s Fitness Studio, opened this week.

Michelle Williamson and her husband Darren have transformed a former industrial unit in Harle Syke’s Queen Street into a bespoke gym/ studio

Michelle added: “ I will be doing loads of ladies only pt sessions, pt classes and weight management drop ins. I’ve also hired yoga and pilates teachers to give more variety to clients.”