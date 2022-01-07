Plumbers merchants tap into goodwill for Pendleside Hospice

The cheque presentation

Plumbase Nelson had big plans to host an open day in December for their customers, to advertise their industry as well raise vital funds for Pendleside.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the event had to sadly be cancelled due to Covid, items donated by local companies meant an auction could go ahead, and all the monetary donations for the various businesses to hold stands at the event were honoured, meaning that Plumbase still managed to raise a fantastic £2,865 and counting.

A hospice spokesman said: "Thank you to both Ish and Denis at the Nelson store for organising the event and not giving up even when it had to be cancelled.