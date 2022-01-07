Plumbers merchants tap into goodwill for Pendleside Hospice
A Nelson plumbing merchants tapped into the goodwill of other local businesses to raise £2,865 for Pendleside Hospice.
Plumbase Nelson had big plans to host an open day in December for their customers, to advertise their industry as well raise vital funds for Pendleside.
Although the event had to sadly be cancelled due to Covid, items donated by local companies meant an auction could go ahead, and all the monetary donations for the various businesses to hold stands at the event were honoured, meaning that Plumbase still managed to raise a fantastic £2,865 and counting.
A hospice spokesman said: "Thank you to both Ish and Denis at the Nelson store for organising the event and not giving up even when it had to be cancelled.
"They decided to donate to the hospice because of the long standing relationship between themselves and Pendleside over the years, and in particular with one of our hard working maintenance team members, Kaz, who they had lots of praise for."