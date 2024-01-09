News you can trust since 1877
Picture gallery: first pictures of Calico Homes and Homes England new extra care facility Dovestone Gardens

Today we can show you what residents and their families can expect at Burnley’s very first extra care facility Dovestone Gardens.
By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:11 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:11 GMT

The £16m. development, funded by Homes England, will provide 93 apartments predominantly for people over 55 with extra support needs, and will be sited on what is now derelict land at Burnley General Hospital, Briercliffe Road.

It will be run by Calico Homes. Take a look around.

Kitchen at Dovestone Gardens

1. Kitchen

Kitchen at Dovestone Gardens

Lounge at Dovestone Gardens

2. Lounge

Lounge at Dovestone Gardens

Apartment at Dovestone Gardens

3. Apartment

Apartment at Dovestone Gardens

Bedroom at Dovestone Gardens

4. Bedroom

Bedroom at Dovestone Gardens

