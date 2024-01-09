Picture gallery: first pictures of Calico Homes and Homes England new extra care facility Dovestone Gardens
Today we can show you what residents and their families can expect at Burnley’s very first extra care facility Dovestone Gardens.
By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:11 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:11 GMT
The £16m. development, funded by Homes England, will provide 93 apartments predominantly for people over 55 with extra support needs, and will be sited on what is now derelict land at Burnley General Hospital, Briercliffe Road.
It will be run by Calico Homes. Take a look around.
