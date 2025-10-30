People with diabetes encouraged to get their free flu jab

Diabetes UK is urging everyone with diabetes to book their free flu jab to help protect themselves and their loved ones this winter.

Douglas Twenefour, Head of Clinical at Diabetes UK, said: “For people with diabetes, catching the flu can increase the risk of being unwell for longer and lead to serious complications such as pneumonia.

Flu can also make diabetes harder to manage and cause blood sugar levels to rise which increases the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) a life-threatening condition.

“The flu vaccine gives the best protection from the virus to help keep people with diabetes safe this winter.”

Diabetes is encouraging everyone with the condition to get in touch with their GP or local community pharmacy, as soon as possible, to book an appointment for their flu jab.

If you need advice on how or where to get a flu vaccine, please contact the Diabetes UK helpline on 0345 123 2399, Monday – Friday from 9am – 6pm, or you can find more information on diabetes and flu at diabetes.org.uk/flu

