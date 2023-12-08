Pendleside Hospice scooped two esteemed awards at the prestigious Hospice UK National Conference Awards, highlighting its dedication to community engagement and collaborative excellence.

The two awards went to Leah Hooper, Pendleside’s community engagement officer, and the hospice’s Meals on Wheels Team who clinched the Michael Howard Award.

Leah Hooper's Outstanding Contributions Recognised

Leah received the first award for her exemplary work in raising awareness of Pendleside’s services among the minority ethnic community in Burnley and Pendle. Her initiatives included orchestrating the successful Pendleside Ramadan campaign and Iftar celebration, a successful event that attracted over 60 participants, including prominent figures, patients, and their families.

Beyond the immediate success of the event, Leah’s efforts led to increased diversity on the board, with a successful applicant from the Asian community securing a Trustee role.

Leah added: “I feel honoured to have been nominated and selected as winner for this award. It has definitely been a collaborative effort amongst our Hospice team, and I couldn’t have done the work over the last 12 months in our local community without the help from my colleagues and external organisations, such as NK Foundation. Thanks to everyone who has supported me in my role.”

Meals on Wheels Team Clinches Michael Howard Award

The second award went to Pendleside's Meals on Wheels team, a collaborative effort involving the catering team, 53 volunteer drivers, three coordinators, and support from the finance team. What started as a response to the urgent needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic has now evolved into a permanent and vital service, providing support to isolated and vulnerable individuals in the community.

Led by Catering and Domestic Services manager, Mark Scott, the team not only delivers hot, nourishing meals but also serves as a critical point of contact for many recipients. Their commitment extends beyond the culinary aspect, as they provide companionship and conduct welfare checks.

The team are preparing and delivering between 80-90 meals per day, and over the past two years, the service has generated £35,000, which is directly funding patient care across the Hospice.

Annette Alcock, Director of Programmes at Hospice UK, praised the team's exemplary work, stating: “The judging panel were impressed with how the largely volunteer workforce consistently showed commitment and outstanding service, operating seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

Mark added: “Our Meals On Wheels team is largely made up of volunteers, who give up their time on a weekly or daily basis, to provide a wonderful service to some of the most vulnerable people in Burnley and Pendle. They do this not only by providing a hot meal, but also with social interaction and welfare checks. I’m proud to see Pendleside receive this recognition and it was an honour to receive the award.”

Pendleside’s chief executive, Helen McVey said: “These accolades reflect our ongoing commitment to providing compassionate care and building strong community connections. I am proud of what our staff achieve everyday, but to be recognised for the hard work and commitment that goes into building community engagement and providing valuable services to those who need it, is amazing.

“By working together, we’re making a positive impact on the lives of those with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their families and carers, throughout Burnley and Pendle.”