Pendleside supporters share their innovative and creative ways of raising essential funds for the hospice.

From knitting to painting and everything in between, a dedicated group of individuals channel their talents into making a difference.

Jean Johnson, of Burnley, has been a cornerstone of Pendleside Hospice’s fundraising department for more than 17 years. After retiring from Burnley Council, Jean decided to volunteer

one day a week with the fundraising team, a role she describes as deeply fulfilling.

Jean Johnson knits items to sell in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

“I always knew about Pendleside, but it wasn’t until my friend accessed their services many years ago that I truly understood what they provide for our community.

“My friend received Hospice at Home support and later moved to the inpatient unit, where she passed away. Seeing the care and dignity she received inspired me to give back.”

Jean is not only a dedicated volunteer but also a talented knitter. Over the years, she has created seasonal items, such as pumpkins and Christmas puddings, to sell at the hospice and at

upcoming fundraising events.

Sally Martin and Karen Cummings, who support Pendleside Hospice.

“Knitting is a craft you can do almost anywhere. If you’re looking for a new skill in 2025, try knitting! You could create something special while supporting a wonderful cause.”

Her husband, Ian, shares her commitment to Pendleside, having worked in patient transport for over a decade.

Keith Melling, a renowned landscape artist from Fence, has been supporting the hospice for nearly 20 years. His stunning depictions of Burnley and Pendle’s scenic beauty have become

cherished additions to homes both locally and internationally. Keith’s annual calendars, featuring his artwork, have raised significant sums for Pendleside, totalling more than £180,000 to date.

Keith Melling, who creates calendars in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

“It’s wonderful to see how much people look forward to the calendars each year,” Keith said.

“They get sent all around the world, which feels amazing. Combining creative talent with raising money for charity takes time and planning, but it’s so rewarding."

Creativity is also at the heart of Pendleside’s retail efforts. Karen Cummings, the retail coordinator at the Earby shop, and volunteer, Sally Martin, have been crafting festive wreaths and Christmas characters to sell in-store.

Pendleside Hospice supporter, Lell Shaw.

Sally, who has been volunteering for two years, said, “The hospice cared for my dad, and I enjoy spending my time using my creativity to raise essential funds for a good cause.”

For Lell Shaw, of Colne, supporting Pendleside is deeply personal. Her partner, Paul Gorman, was cared for by the hospice in the final weeks of his life.

“I am so thankful to Pendleside for giving Paul the best possible end-of-life care.

“The nurses were truly wonderful, providing practical and emotional support, sourcing equipment, and providing night sits so that I could rest.”

Since Paul’s passing, Lell has given back to Pendleside by raising more than £1,000, not just with her crafts but also by selling preloved goods.

“I love making Christmas wreaths and homeware, which I regularly donate to the hospice’s reception shop.

“If it weren’t for Pendleside, people like Paul wouldn’t receive the care they need at such a crucial time.”

The on-site shop at Pendleside is a bustling hub, offering handmade crafts, greetings cards, and more. Last year alone, it raised more than £16,000.

If you wish to chat about your own artistic ideas, please contact the hospice on 01282 440 100, or [email protected].