Pendleside Hospice is thrilled to announce the launch of its refreshed look.

The charity’s makeover will modernise its image while emphasising it’s values of care, compassion and support. It will introduce changes across signage, uniforms, stationery, marketing materials, a new website and the charity’s retail shops.

Pendleside collaborated with branding and marketing agency Root Fifty-Two, who are also working on the hospice’s next big project of designing a new, user-friendly website.

The brand refresh is designed to make it easier for people to connect with Pendleside and access its services. The updated brand layout makes it simpler to find the right departments

and the overall improvements will help Pendleside attract and engage new and existing supporters, while making it easier to recruit staff and volunteers.

David Brown, Chairman of Pendleside Hospice, said: "Through this brand refresh, we're ensuring Pendleside remains deeply rooted in our community while evolving with the times to meet the needs of those we care for. It's about honouring our past while embracing a future that enhances accessibility and strengthens our connections.

“Having served as Chairman of Pendleside Hospice for nearly two decades, I've witnessed first-hand Pendleside's growth and resilience, fuelled by the unwavering support of our community and the dedication of our staff and volunteers. Last year, we celebrated our 35th anniversary, and this brand refresh marks the next milestone in the hospice's ongoing growth and evolution. As we continue to expand our services and reach, this brand refresh will help us better connect with those who need us and those who support us.”

To find out more about Pendleside Hospice’s services, please visit www.pendleside.org.uk.