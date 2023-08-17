Elinor Green and Amir Saeed bring with them a wealth of experience in the human resources and business sectors.

The Pendleside Hospice board of twelve trustees volunteer their time to ensure the charity maintains and develops its service to the local community, and meets its requirements both legitimately and properly.

Elinor has over three decades’ worth of experience working with a range of different businesses and cultures from across the UK, Germany, the USA and India.

Staff and trustees at Pendleside Hospice.

“Since retiring, I have been keen to give something back to our community. I have never forgotten the support that my dad received at his local hospice in Yorkshire, and how it gave me and my family peace of mind that he was being cared for in the best and most deserving way. The help received by the hospice was invaluable and I am looking forward to being able to offer guidance to a worthy cause, such as Pendleside.

Offering my skillset and sharing my work experiences with the team, in an area where more help is required, is truly rewarding. I can’t wait to learn more about Pendleside and help them work towards their future goals.”

After graduating from university, Elinor enjoyed some time backpacking before spending 20 years working in the automobile industry for the likes of Ford and Land Rover. Elinor then went on to spend over 11 years working for Graham & Brown, her last post being Head of Human Resources, before retiring in 2022.

Elinor Green, a new trustee at Pendleside Hospice.

The hospice helped to support Amir Saeed following the death of his son, Niqash.

“I have been involved in various events for Pendleside and since getting to know the staff, volunteers and hospice more, I can see what an amazing, supportive and diverse charity we have on our doorstep.

“Pendleside has also provided invaluable CPR training to myself and supporters of The NK Foundation, a cause that myself and others founded earlier this year after the death of my son. The foundation has formed a close connection with Pendleside and it’s heart-warming to experience such mutual support.

“As well as owning a business in Whalley, I have worked in education for over 18 years and I have recently returned from Dubai after teaching there for six years.

Amir Saeed, a new trustee at Pendleside Hospice.

“I now work as a Business Studies lecturer for Burnley College and UCLan, and I’m looking forward to being able to offer my advice and guidance when it comes to the practicalities and logistics of running the hospice.

You can’t help or change anything by doing nothing, and I’m looking forward to joining the board of trustees at Pendleside, and making a positive difference.”

Pendleside Hospice’s Chief Executive, Helen McVey added: “We are fortunate to have a strong board of trustees at Pendleside, all from varying backgrounds. Some are retired and some still work or run businesses in our local area.

We are looking forward to having both Elinor and Amir on board. Sharing the same passion and drive as the rest of the trustees, they will help to strengthen