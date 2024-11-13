Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendleside Hospice bosses have said they are “deeply concerned” about the new financial pressures resulting from the UK government’s recent Budget announcement.

The charity, which has long depended on generous local donations to cover the costs of care, now faces a substantial financial burden from changes in National Insurance rates, the increased National Living Wage, and additional anticipated wage pressures.

David Brown, Chairman of Pendleside Hospice, said, "Much of the recent budget discussion has been about its effect on businesses, but the impact on charities like ours could be just as significant – if not worse.

“We face an estimated £300,000 rise in annual staff costs starting next April. While businesses can adjust prices to meet increased expenses, our care is freely provided, so there is no 'price increase' option to cover this gap.

Pendleside Hospice AGM

“The only way forward is either increased government support or relying even more on our local community’s goodwill – a substantial and unfair ask at a time when household budgets are stretched.”

Among the changes driving these costs is the rise in Employers National Insurance, from 13.8% to 15%, along with a reduction in the starting threshold. Coupled with a 6.7% rise in the National Living Wage, well above the current inflation rate, Pendleside’s operating expenses are expected to climb significantly. This comes at a time when the hospice’s NHS funding has dwindled, dropping from covering 35% of costs 15 years ago to just 22% today.

In the past two years alone, the hospice has received minimal support increases of 0% and 0.6%.

Hospices like Pendleside play a crucial role in the healthcare system, offering compassionate end-of-life care that relieves pressure on the NHS.

Despite this, charities face unique financial challenges under the new budget that NHS organisations are exempt from National Insurance hikes, for instance, do not apply to the NHS.

“The Chancellor has announced increased NHS funding, including some financial support for hospices, but it’s critical we see meaningful follow-through. This budget places significant strain on our ability to retain and recruit staff, who already face pressure from growing pay gaps and the NHS’s own pay increases,” added David Brown.

“Our community has always supported us with extraordinary generosity, but without additional government help, we may have to ask for even more. We cannot do this alone.”

Pendleside Hospice urges the government to recognize the essential service that charities provide within the healthcare sector.

As David Brown emphasised: “If the NHS is to rely on charities to support its work, then it’s time for a fairer allocation of resources. We call on the government to honour its commitment to fund hospices, so that we can continue providing the compassionate, essential care our community deserves.”