Pendleside Hospice and Burnley College join forces for a sustainable fashion revolution

The Rewear Revolution campaign was launched earlier this year to encourage sustainable shopping habits and challenge the misconception amongst young people that charity shops are outdated and only for the older generation.

The hospice will host a Summer Style Pop-up Shop, on Friday from 1-4pm, and Saturday, from 10am-3pm at its Donation Centre. It is the latest in a series of themed pop-up shops, including one for the prom season and a “glitz & glam” evening for those looking to find something spectacular to wear, at a fraction of its recommended retail price.

It comes after Burnley College students raised £1,319.50 at a two-day Summer Vibes Pop-up Shop in the college atrium for which they took charge of marketing, determining pricing, ironing preloved clothing and boohoo stock, and beautifully merchandising them to maximise sales and raise as much money as possible for the hospice.

Burnley College students at their two-day Summer Vibes Pop-up Shop.

Louisa Mayor, Head of Income Generation, said: "As a hospice, we have been dedicated to raising the profile of our branded charity shops. Fiona at We Love Creative had a vision, and with the wonderful contributions from Sophie at boohoo, we were able to promote and sell our goods in a two-day pop-up event at Burnley College. The students and staff demonstrated bags of enthusiasm, drive, and creativity, making it an enormous success. Being able to engage the students in this meaningful project is truly priceless.

“We’re so fortunate to have the support and buy-in not only from our community and staff and students at college, but from our local businesses, too. Due to the collaborative success of Burnley College’s two-day event, boohoo kindly donated more of their clothing to help stock our retail shops, as well as support with future events at Burnley College.

“However, the load needed to be collected from Sheffield - so which local haulier do we know, who we can rely on in an hour of need? Fagan & Whalley, of course!

Thank you so much to the team there for stepping in at a minute and collecting and delivering this stock to us. A perfect example of generosity and kindness.”