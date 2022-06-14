The cross-party House of Commons male and female teams, made up of MPs, beat the House of Lords teams in the annual competition.

The event raised an incredible £153,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support. The money raised will go towards ensuring people living with cancer get the crucial support they need.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson who was victorious in the Westminster Macmillan Tug-of-War contest

Mr Stephenson, who was the Commons team anchor man and was participated in the event for the eighth time since he was first elected in 2010 said: “I was delighted to once again take part in the Macmillan Cancer Support’s Tug of War and delighted by the result.

"Macmillan’s Parliamentary Tug of War gets together politicians of all persuasions to pull together and put their weight behind a great cause.