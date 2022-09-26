Guests were invited to come and learn more about what Samaritans do, how the branch in Nelson works, and talk to volunteers about their experience as listeners.

Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley, Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Yasser Iqbal, Mayor of Rossendale, Coun. Ann Cheetham, and Deputy Mayor of Craven, Coun. Sheila Bentley came to mark the occasion and support the critical work the volunteers do to support vulnerable people, day and night.

They were joined by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson, and Claire Bennet, chief executive for Pendle Action in the Community.

The Burnley and Pendle mayors at the Samaritans open day in Nelson

Volunteers, local people, politicians and local leaders in charity came together to discuss the importance of prioritising mental health in our communities and raise awareness of the Samaritans service. Every year, thousands of people die from suicide in England, and rates in England are as high now as they were 20 years ago.

Samaritans listening volunteers are there to support anyone who needs to talk, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org, whatever they are going through.

To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation and find out other ways you can support Pendle Samaritans please visit samaritans.org/pendle, alternatively you can donate by texting 247LISTEN 2 to 70085 to donate £2. Simply change the number after “LISTEN” to change the amount you donate.