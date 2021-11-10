Padiham pop-up shop raises cash for Rosemere

Raising funds for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation with their pop up shop are, from the left, Joann with granddaughter Molly, Wendie and Julie

Selling a mixture of donated pre-loved items and unwanted gifts, the bargain bazaar was organised and managed by friends Julie Scott, of Grove Lane, Padiham, and fellow Padihamers Joann Brooks and her daughter Vicky Brooks and Wendie Hammond.

Julie and co had twice run the hugely popular pop up in 2019 for the charity, when five days of trading in the town hall and a day-long Christmas event at Padiham’s Lawrence Hotel together raised more than £2,500. Julie said: “Word soon got round that we were opening the pop up again.

“Obviously, the pandemic has meant we haven’t been able to open since our Christmas 2019 event but we were soon inundated with items for us to sell and we were very busy. We are very grateful to everyone who supported us. We had very little left at the end of our two days but nothing went to waste. What we did have over we gave to local book banks, the women’s refuge and Barnardo’s.”

Now the friends are planning to reunite to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation again by taking a stall at Padiham’s Christmas market, which will be in the town hall ballroom on Saturday, November 27th – the town’s Christmas lights switch on day.

The market will be open from 11am to 4pm and the Christmas themed stall will sell handmade crafts and gifts.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.