Padiham pensioner Richard is charity’s fine weather friend!

A fine day in Padiham means there are likely bargains to be had outside the top of the town home of pensioner Richard Eden, who sets up a gift stall outside his house every nice weekday apart from Tuesdays between April and October to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation!

Richard, (82), who lives in Guy Street, has just presented the charity with his 2024 stall takings - a donation of £1,629.

Richard’s fundraising is in memory of his late partner James with whom he used to run a glassware, china and antiques business in Burnley and who he lost to cancer eight and a half years ago. Richard started his stall two years after James’ passing and over this time, including this year’s donation, it has turned over £12,761.55 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Richard is wonderful. We are very grateful to him for going to all the trouble of setting up an almost daily stall during the finer months of the year to help us.

“It’s Richard’s way of honouring his soul mate James. I know he sells items similar to those he and James used to sell. He gets good quality pieces from people he knows within the trade and from friends, making it worth stopping by on the chance of picking up a good bargain for a worthy cause!”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraises to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and seven other local hospital cancer units throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, as well as at Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. The cancer centre is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that are beyond limited NHS resources. To find out more about its work and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk