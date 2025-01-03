Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun: 19 photos of last run of 2024

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 10:50 GMT
Sixteen young runners took part in the final Padiham Greenway Junior park run of 2024 on the Sunday before Christmas.

The morning was dry and mild as the youngsters took to the 2k course cheered on by family, friends and volunteers. And this Sunday the running starts all over again, weather permitting, with the first run of 2025. Anyone who would more information about parkrun, or who would like to volunteer, is asked to go to the facebook page Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun.

