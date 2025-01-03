The morning was dry and mild as the youngsters took to the 2k course cheered on by family, friends and volunteers. And this Sunday the running starts all over again, weather permitting, with the first run of 2025. Anyone who would more information about parkrun, or who would like to volunteer, is asked to go to the facebook page Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.