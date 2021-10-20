Only one in seven Burnley 12-15 year olds have had first Covid jab

Figures from the UK’s daily covid dashboard show 778 young teenagers had received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 17th – around 15.2% of the age group, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

Of them, 0.1% had received both jabs.

Across England, just 15.0% of 12 to 15-year-olds had received their first jab by October 17th – compared to 47.4% across Scotland.

Colin Angus, senior research fellow at the School of Health and Related Research at the University of Sheffield, said the difference in uptake across the two nations was down to the way the vaccines were being rolled out to youngsters in the age group.

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Tuesday that 12 to 15-year-olds in England would also be able to arrange a Covid vaccine through the national booking service.

Meanwhile, 57.2% of 16 to 17-year-olds across England were vaccinated by October 17th – up from 56.5% a week before.