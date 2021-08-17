One weekend Covid death recorded in Burnley as cases increased

A total of 14,218 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16th (Monday), up from 14,138 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 15,914 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 9,724. Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Burnley.

The latest Covid figures from Burnley have been released

The dashboard shows 288 people had died in the area by August 16th – up from 287 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,623 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 50,845 people had received both jabs by August 15th – 67% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.