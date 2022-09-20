The first meeting of the Earby Tinnitus Support Group will take place from 7-15pm on Tuesday October 4th, at the Parish Rooms, 8 Victoria Road, Earby, Barnoldswick BB18 6US.

It is estimated that over 16,000 people experience tinnitus in the Craven District and Pendle Borough alone, and 7.1 million people across the UK - around one in eight adults.

Facilitated by local volunteer Chris Nolan, who has tinnitus himself, the aim of the group is to inform and empower people living with tinnitus, supporting them to manage their condition better through peer-to-peer support and information and advice from talks and presentations by guest speakers.

Chris Nolan

Chris said: "The group will be a peer support group where we will be able to discuss living with tinnitus, looking at what we can do to alleviate the noise and pain of the condition, including avoiding spikes, dealing with them if they happen, and looking at treatments and equipment and discussing their benefits and pitfalls.”

Earby Tinnitus Support Group is supported by the British Tinnitus Association.

Sara Henderson, BTA interim volunteering and support group officer, said: “Being among other people who have tinnitus, listening to their experiences and how they manage it, can be a tremendous help to people who are struggling with their tinnitus. I witness this first-hand when attending group meetings. It is amazing seeing the difference it can make, especially those who have recently been diagnosed.”

Tinnitus is defined as the experience of sounds with no external source, most commonly ringing or buzzing, but sometimes experienced as whooshing, clicking or even music. Around one in eight adults experience persistent tinnitus. Many people aren’t troubled by sounds they hear, but for around 10%, the condition has a significant impact on their quality of life, often linked to stress, anxiety or sometimes depression.

Sara added: “Some people choose to bring a partner or family member to the meetings, which can often help both parties understand more about the condition and the experiences or behaviours it can bring.”