New figures reveal number of Covid patients in East Lancashire hospitals
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 177 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 18th was up from 175 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased more than seven-fold in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 25.
Across England there were 16,218 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18th, with 614 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally more than doubled in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 19%.
The figures also show that 128 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 16th. This was down from 154 in the previous seven days.