New £15m. Burnley General Hospital facility opens on Monday

Burnley General Teaching Hospital’s sparkling new £15.6m. Fairhurst Building will welcome its first patients on Monday.

Patients with an appointment for the orthodontic, maxillofacial surgery and general outpatient clinics at Burnley General will be seen in the state-of-the-art Fairhurst Building in Area 4, Level 1.

Staff at Phase 8

Currently these clinic appointments are carried out in the hospital’s much older Area 1.

Outpatients manager Sister Andrea Cottam said: "We can’t wait to move into the Fairhurst Building which offers some of the finest hospital facilities in the region.

"The Fairhurst Building definitely provides far superior clinical and patient areas and we look forward to seeing our first patients.”

Completion of the Fairhurst Building is the latest milestone of a £60m. development programme at Burnley General which began in 2003 and demonstrates East Lancashire Hospitals’ long term commitment to delivering integrated, high quality treatment and care across East Lancashire.

Phase 8

In the last three years, East Lancashire Hospitals has opened the Lancashire Elective Centre, Primrose Chemotherapy and Breast Care Unit, new children’s outpatients and upgraded the hospital’s theatres.

“It’s a relatively short distance from the old facilities to the Fairhurst Building so we do not expect any inconvenience for patients,” East Lancashire Hospitals’ divisional director for estates and facilities James Maguire said.

“The Fairhurst Building has much better accessibility than the older facilities and there’s extra parking right outside.”