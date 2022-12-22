National charity PAPYRUS praises families for having difficult conversations about suicide

The national charity PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide) says many lives have been saved in 2022 thanks to parents supporting their struggling children.

Ged Flynn, Chief Executive, said: “Starting a conversation about suicide is challenging and difficult to contemplate but thankfully families across the UK are taking that first step and having these life-saving discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well done to parents for supporting their children, helping them to share their worries, navigate their difficulties and for reassuring them they are not alone.”

National charity PAPYRUS has praised families for having difficult conversations about suicide. Photo credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

The charity receives hundreds of calls, texts and emails every week to its confidential HOPELINEUK service, which is seeing an increase in the number of contacts about the cost-of-living crisis.

“Children love Christmas but at this time of year many of them have a stocking-full of fears. On top of their worries about school and relentless social pressure, children know that money is becoming tighter and their families can no longer afford certain things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children have even told us they feel like a financial burden on their parents and that the family would be better off without them, which is utterly heart-breaking,” added Mr Flynn.

PAPYRUS is concerned that suicides among teenagers have been on the increase for more than a decade and wants to understand some of the possible reasons why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has produced a Parents’ Guide to Self-Harm and Suicide, which offers practical and professional advice to help break the silence and encourage parents to talk to their children.

A mother, who contributed to the guide anonymously, said: “I knew I had to keep my daughter safe. We talked about how she was feeling and she grew to know that she could talk to me whenever she felt bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s too painful a road to travel alone when there are people trained to help in such situations.”

And Ged added: “It is wonderful that parents and family members are having these difficult conversations. They are intervening and seizing the opportunity to get children and young people the professional support and advice they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad