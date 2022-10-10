More than 250 children kept active in the Ribble Valley thanks to fun-packed summer scheme

Thanks to the Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) — organised by the Ribble Valley Health and Well Being Partnership — youngsters were able to stay active during the school holidays.

The £200m Government scheme, devolved to all local authorities, included a free healthy lunch and a range of activities, such as sports coaching, cookery, dance and music, which were delivered by 16 providers.

The success can be attributed to the countless hours of consultations with schools, charitable organisations and community groups and planning and preparation by the partnership, who would like to thank all the providers for giving young people the opportunity to get involved in a wide range of activities throughout their break from education.

Young children from the Ribble Valley take part in the Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) at Roefield Leisure.